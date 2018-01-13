Indian batsmen can’t be playing strokes they do in home conditions, says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar maintained that stitching partnerships will also hold the key. (Source: AP) Sachin Tendulkar maintained that stitching partnerships will also hold the key. (Source: AP)

The first Test at Cape Town ended with a disappointing loss for India as the batsmen struggled to get runs on the board and chase a target of 208 in the fourth innings. However, legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar believes that the key to winning the battle against the Proteas bowlers will be patience. Stating that this is India’s best chance to win a series in South Africa, Tendulkar maintained that stitching partnerships will also hold the key.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Tendulkar said, “Look, Test cricket is all about understanding and adaptability. What you enjoy in India, you don’t enjoy overseas. In India, with the SG ball in play, you can get off to a flier. The bowlers only get the advantage between 20th to 50th overs when reverse swing comes into play. In South Africa, it’s exactly the opposite. The first 25 overs belong to the Pacers. Indian batsmen can’t be playing strokes they do in home conditions.”

“If they had been patient in Cape Town, India would have scored the bulk of their runs between 50-80 overs. In Centurion, the openers have to take a lot of responsibility to see the new ball off,” Tendulkar opined.

“Batsmen should concentrate in the first 25 overs and look to accelerate after 50; bowlers should bowl in the right areas, and more importantly, remain positive as a team,” he further added.

Tendulkar also believes that despite suffering a disheartening loss the mood in the Indian camp won’t be down. “While I don’t think the team is mentally down after the Cape Town defeat, South Africa will have their tails up. This is going to be a huge test for the team management. What India do outside the field will be as important as on it,” he concluded by saying.

