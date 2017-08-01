Indian Air Force felicitates India women’s cricketer Shikha Pandey

Shikha Pandey was felicitated for her brilliant performance during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. Shikha Pandey was felicitated for her brilliant performance during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017.

Shikha Pandey, member of India women’s cricket team which ended as runners-up at ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, was felicatated by the Indian Air Force on Tuesday. The cricketer received a cheque and medal from Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa at Air Headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Pandey was felicitated for her brilliant performance during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, which took place in England from June 24 to July 17. She played a crucial role in the tournament, helping her side to reach the final after a gap of 12 years.

Pandey showed some impressive performances with the ball in the league matches as she took three wickets against South Africa and two wickets against England respectively. In the semi-final match against Australia, she scalped two main wickets, giving away just 17 runs.

Pandey was commissioned in IAF on June 30, 2012 as an Air Traffic Control Officer. The all-rounder made her international debut in the ICC World T20 in Bangladesh in 2014. Since her debut, she has been a regular member of the Indian team. Pandey is also the first lady officer from the Services to represent the Indian cricket team. She made her Test debut against England in 2014 and a week later made her ODI debut.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd