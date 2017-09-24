India won 2007 World T20 on this day: Cricketers say ‘feels like yesterday’

India were crowned the World T20 champions by defeating Pakistan in the final in Johannesburg. India were crowned the World T20 champions by defeating Pakistan in the final in Johannesburg.

MS Dhoni-led young team India went on to defy all odds and was crowned as the World T20 champions by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the inaugural edition of the tournament. On September 24, 2007, Indian cricket team went on to script history as they ended India’s 24-year drought by winning the coveted title by five runs.

Win in Johannesburg, also marked a beginning of a new era – Dhoni’s era – as the then newly appointed 26-year old captain brought the silverware. Harbhajan Singh, who was the member of the 2007 World Cup winning team, took to Twitter and shared his experience. In his tweet, he wrote, “Already 10yrs when we won T20 world cup in South Africa 2007..feel like it happen yesterday.What a day it was for all of us @BCCI.”

Apart from Harbhajan, Joginder Sharma, who bowled the final over of the submit clash, was mesmerised by the history. Joginder, who is currently the DSP in Haryana police, shared a photo in Instagram with a caption reading, “You guys remember?10 years complete ho rhe hai t20 World Cup champion hue hum ko thanx a lot for ur love and spot love you all our wishers 🇮🇳🇮🇳.”

The most special day in my cricketing career. We won the inaugural T20 World Cup on this day 10 years ago. Memories are still fresh.@BCCI pic.twitter.com/NXeUmjGgpr — R P Singh (@RpSingh99) September 24, 2017

#OnThisDay in 2007, India won the inaugural #WT20, beating Pakistan in a thrilling Final by just 5 runs. pic.twitter.com/sHJkI4XQYf — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2017

Already 10yrs when we 🇮🇳 won T20 world cup in South Africa 2007..feel like it happen yesterday.What a day it was for all of us @BCCI 🙏😇 pic.twitter.com/jmBSyw64GY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2017

What a day it was, still gives me the thrill whenever I look back. Nobody gave that team a chance and we lifted the trophy #WT20 2007 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/vJlIYE5ZXR — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 24, 2017

With 12 wickets in seven matches, RP Singh was India’s highest wicket-taker of the tournament, while Gautam Gambhir was the second highest run-scorer of the tournament with 227 runs. Gambhir’s 75-run knock in the final against Pakistan helped India seal the deal in the final.

India has played 33 matches in the history of the tournament and has won 20 of those. Recently, their best finish was in 2014 edition when they finished as runners up.

