I wish the Indian women’s team become World Champions, says Anjum Chopra

In June, Anjum Chopra will be heading to England for the ICC Women’s World Cup as a commentator. (Source: Twitter) In June, Anjum Chopra will be heading to England for the ICC Women’s World Cup as a commentator. (Source: Twitter)

“I wish the Indian women’s cricket team become world champions and remain consistent at the top level,” says Anjum Chopra, former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team. She thinks this can only be possible if a “good systematic process” is followed in the country.

Celebrating her birthday on Saturday, Anjum Chopra shared a memorable instance from last year’s IPL. “Last year at the IPL, I got to celebrate with over 30,000 people at the ground at Raipur. I was commentating during a match and our producer and director wished me while I was on commentary. I was completely taken by surprise. They made me cut a cake during my commentary stint and showed it on the big screen,” she said.

Anjum talks about a lot of challenges she had to face during her cricketing journey: “Challenges were immense right from the start. The biggest being balancing studies and sports. Fortunately, nowadays more educational institutions encourage sport,” she said.

“I interact with young minds and people in the administration that both studies and sports are equally important. They complement each other and help in an overall development of the student,” she adds.

Chopra is also working on her book which will highlight her cricketing career and a lot more. In June she will be heading to the U.K. for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. “I am in the panel by the ICC for commentary. It’s been a good journey so far as I have had the chance to interact and learn from the world’s best cricketers and broadcasters,” she remarked.

Anjum believes that in any sport “physical training is extremely essential”. She has an advice for the upcoming sportspersons of our country: “Don’t take shortcuts because training sets you up for bigger challenges in the field. It helps in skill enhancement and helps you become mentally strong too.”

On being asked if a biopic is made on her, who would she like to portray her part, “The kind of hard work that goes into depicting a certain character is immense. I’m sure whoever decides to take up the challenge of portraying my character on screen will certainly enjoy the role,” she concluded.

