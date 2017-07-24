India women’s cricket team showered with cash rewards after heroic show at World Cup

India lost to England in the finals of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. (Source: AP) India lost to England in the finals of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. (Source: AP)

The Indian women’s team ended their World Cup campaign on a rather disappointing note as they fell short by nine runs against England at Lords on Sunday. However, the Powerpuff girls were applauded for their brilliant performance throughout the campaign by all and sundry. As wishes poured in from all corners of the world, what also followed were several rewards from various avenues. While the BCCI went on to reward each India player with a sum of Rs 50 lakh, individual performances did not go unnoticed either.

Harmanpreet Kaur was offered a job in the Punjab police for her superb show at the tournament. Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh announced that Harmanpreet will be rewarded with a cash award of Rs 5 lakh. She was also offered the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Following in the footsteps, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the women’s team would be rewarded with Rs 50 lakhs in Bhopal.

Furthermore, Railways minister Suresh Prabhu announced out-of-turn promotions for women cricketers. Suresh Prabhu on Sunday announced out-of-turn promotions to women cricketers of Railways who are currently playing in the Indian World Cup squad in England.

“Hon’ble Minister for Railways, Shri Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu has conveyed his best wishes to the Indian team. He has announced out-of-turn promotions to women cricketers of Railways currently in the Indian World Cup squad in England,” Rekha Yadav, ED/Sports & Secretary of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), told Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also announced a cash award of Rs 25 lakh each for the support staff of the Mithali Raj-led side.

