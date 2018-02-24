India Women vs South Africa Women: ‘Well done girls’ Twitterati gives a shout-out as India clinch T20I series

India won the T20I series 3-1. (Source: BCCI Women Twitter) India won the T20I series 3-1. (Source: BCCI Women Twitter)

It was a ‘historic double’ for Indian women cricket team as they outclassed South Africa women by 54 runs in the fifth and final T20I, clinching the series 3-1 in Cape Town on Saturday. The visitors had first won the ODI series 2-1 under Mithali Raj and then went on to lift the T20I series 2-1.

With the win, Indian women become the first side to lift the trophy in two formats in South Africa. The Harmanpreet Kaur-side was powered by Mithali and Jemmimah Rodrigues as the two helped India post 166/4 in 20 overs. Rumeli Dhar’s 3/26 put India in the driver’s seat as the hosts skittled out for 112 in 18 overs.

Twitterati celebrated the feat by congratulating the team and giving a shout-out to the girls. Here are the best reactions from Twitter:

Many congratulations to @BCCIWomen on doing the double over South Africa. Winning 2-1 in ODI and 3-1 in T20. Well done girls ! #SAWvINDW pic.twitter.com/qckF5XEE8i — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 24 February 2018

Way to go Girls. Well done @BCCIWomen on winning the fifth and final #T20I and clinching the series 3-1.

BIG CONGRATULATIONS!!#SAWvINDW pic.twitter.com/6nJ7DUIKNJ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 24 February 2018

India win the 5th T20I by 54 runs to claim series 3-1 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/YbXh5yrwKJ — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) 24 February 2018

Congratulations @BCCIWomen on beating South Africa By 54 Runs and winning the 5 Match T20I Series 3-1. Proud of the Women In Blue. #SAWvINDW pic.twitter.com/RRzgEJ5awZ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 24 February 2018

Congratulations to @BCCIWomen on winning both the ODI & T20I series in South Africa. Way to go girls! Wish you more glory ???? pic.twitter.com/CRCRRGFa5J — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) 24 February 2018

Series win in both ODI and T20i for Indian Women. Hope this leads to bigger and better things….and to more cricket for the girls. #INDWvSAW — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 24 February 2018

This series win, in both odis and T20 games should give such a big boost to women’s cricket. Hope a young girl was inspired today — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 24 February 2018

