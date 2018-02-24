  • Associate Sponsor
India Women vs South Africa Women: ‘Well done girls’ Twitterati gives a shout-out as India clinch T20I series

India women outclassed South Africa women by 54 runs in the fifth and final Twenty20 International to clinch the series 3-1

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 24, 2018 9:12 pm
mithali raj India won the T20I series 3-1. (Source: BCCI Women Twitter)
It was a ‘historic double’ for Indian women cricket team as they outclassed South Africa women by 54 runs in the fifth and final T20I, clinching the series 3-1 in Cape Town on Saturday. The visitors had first won the ODI series 2-1 under Mithali Raj and then went on to lift the T20I series 2-1.

With the win, Indian women become the first side to lift the trophy in two formats in South Africa. The Harmanpreet Kaur-side was powered by Mithali and Jemmimah Rodrigues as the two helped India post 166/4 in 20 overs. Rumeli Dhar’s 3/26 put India in the driver’s seat as the hosts skittled out for 112 in 18 overs.

Twitterati celebrated the feat by congratulating the team and giving a shout-out to the girls. Here are the best reactions from Twitter:

    T SIVARAM
    Feb 24, 2018 at 9:58 pm
    GREAT INDIAN WOMAN TEAM. HATS OFF YOU MADE INDIA AND 130 MILLION INDIANS PROUD. TODAY I WILL SLEEP HAPPILY.
