India Women vs South Africa Women, Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming 5th T20: Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues take India to 71/1 in 10 overs

India Women vs South Africa Women, Live Cricket Score 5th T20I: South Africa win toss, elect to field first. Heavy downpour caused a bit of a delayed start. Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj gave India a solid start before a sensational catch from Masabata Klaas led to heer early dismissal. Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues took India Women to 39/1 in 6 overs. After the 4th T20I between India Women and South Africa Women at Centurion, the stakes have become higher for the visitors. After a formidable 2-1 victory in the 3-match ODI series, India went on to continue their dominance in the shortest format and went on to win the first T20Is. But, with a loss in the third T20I at Wanderers, and then a washout in the 4th T20I, India have but one chance to clinch the series. The competition is all but over for South Africa but they can still save some pride and save the series by registering a victory and not allowing India to achieve the rare feat of a double series win in the country.
India Women vs South Africa Women 5th T20I will be played at Newlands, Cape Town. India lead the T20I series 2-1 against South Africa. The 5th T20I begins at 04:30 PM IST (11:00 AM GMT). The toss will take place at 04:00 PM IST.
India are 71/1 after 10 overs. Mithali Raj and Jemimah Rodrigues have taken India to 71/1. 10 overs to go. What target will South Africa have to chase here?
50 up for India! It has taken India 8.1 overs to reach the landmark. India need to increase the run rate. With 9 wickets in hand, the platform is set to take it on from here.
India reach 39/1 after 6 overs. The visitors will feel themselves unlucky losing Smriti Mandhana's wicket early on. She can be a dangerous customer in the middle overs.
WICKET! Smriti Mandhana tried to hit a short ball clear mid-on but a diving single-handed catch from Masabata Klaas means Mandhana has to make the long walk back. IND WOMEN 34/1
Mithali Raj is off the mark after 8 balls with a boundary off Shabnim Ismail. She followed it up with another one. IND 27/0
Six wides in the over. A boundary. And a single. 11 runs from her first over. Poor start from the youngster.
Ayabonga Khaka started her over with three wides and the first legal delivery of the over was smacked by Smriti Mandhana for a boundary. Poor start from her.
We are finally about to start. The covers are off and we are good to go. We will have a full game here if there is no more interruption. Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj open for India. Marizanne Kapp starts with the new ball.
Team news for India-
India Women (Playing XI): Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Rumeli Dhar, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav
Team news for South Africa -
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee(w), Dane van Niekerk(c), Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Raisibe Ntozakhe
Just after the toss was completed, heavy downpour has started at Newlands. The covers are on the field and we may have a bit of a delayed start at hands. Stay tuned for more updates.
South Africa Women won the toss, and will field first against India women in the 5th T20I. The rain could be a factor why the Proteas have made the decision.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the 5th T20I between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. We will give you updates on the toss and team news shortly.