India Women vs South Africa Women, Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming 5th T20: Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues take India to 71/1 in 10 overs

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Cricket Score 5th T20: India lead the series by 2-1.

India Women vs South Africa Women, Live Cricket Score 5th T20I: South Africa win toss, elect to field first. Heavy downpour caused a bit of a delayed start. Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj gave India a solid start before a sensational catch from Masabata Klaas led to heer early dismissal. Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues took India Women to 39/1 in 6 overs. After the 4th T20I between India Women and South Africa Women at Centurion, the stakes have become higher for the visitors. After a formidable 2-1 victory in the 3-match ODI series, India went on to continue their dominance in the shortest format and went on to win the first T20Is. But, with a loss in the third T20I at Wanderers, and then a washout in the 4th T20I, India have but one chance to clinch the series. The competition is all but over for South Africa but they can still save some pride and save the series by registering a victory and not allowing India to achieve the rare feat of a double series win in the country.

India Women vs South Africa Women 5th T20I will be played at Newlands, Cape Town. India lead the T20I series 2-1 against South Africa. The 5th T20I begins at 04:30 PM IST (11:00 AM GMT). The toss will take place at 04:00 PM IST.

India Women vs South Africa Women, Live Cricket Score 5th T20I:

