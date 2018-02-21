India Women vs South Africa Women, Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming 4th T20: India eye historic series win at Centurion

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Cricket Score 4th T20I: Indian eves are on the brink of history. (Source: Cricket South Africa) India Women vs South Africa Women Live Cricket Score 4th T20I: Indian eves are on the brink of history. (Source: Cricket South Africa)

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Cricket score 4th T20I: India women’s cricket team have been in a good form in their tour to the rainbow nation. Not only did they win the ODI series comprehensively but are also leading the T20I series 2-1. After registering victories in the first two T20Is of the 6-match series, team India succumbed to a defeat against South Africa in the third encounter at Johannesburg. However, the Indian eves are on the brink of history as they take on the Proteas women in the fourth Twenty20 International match at SuperSport Park (Centurion) on Wednesday. If they can secure a win in Centurion then it will be the first time that the Indian eves will have recorded two series victories in South Africa. The hosts, on the other hand, will aim for a repeat of their performance at Johannesburg to keep the series alive. Hence, this encounter promises to be a mouth-watering contest. However, as per weather reports chances of rain, thunderstorms are predicted and the toss becomes even more important.

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I :

