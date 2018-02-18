India Women vs South Africa Women, Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues fall in quick succession

Mithali Raj has scored successive fifties in the series. (BCCI Women/Twitter) Mithali Raj has scored successive fifties in the series. (BCCI Women/Twitter)

India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: India have converted their brilliant ODI form into the T20Is and have registered victories in the first two T20Is of the 6-match series. Both the victories spell of absolute domination. While the first T20I was won by India by 7 wickets, they won the second by 9 wickets. Mithali Raj, who is not the captain of the T20I side, has been excellent in the format, scoring fifties in both the match and India will hope that she can continue her run once again at Wanderers in Johannesburg in the 3rd T20I. If India manage to clinch another victory, they will seal the series by 3-0, with 2 matches still to go. South Africa, who are having a hard time against India’s bowling line-up, will hope they can bounce back. The fact that Jhulan Goswami has been injured and will not play can prove to be chance for them to get some runs on the board and get form with the bat. Catch Live scores and updates of the 3rd T20I between India Women vs South Africa Women.

India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd