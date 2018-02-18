India Women vs South Africa Women, Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues fall in quick succession

India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: India have converted their brilliant ODI form into the T20Is and have registered victories in the first two T20Is of the 6-match series. Both the victories spell of absolute domination. While the first T20I was won by India by 7 wickets, they won the second by 9 wickets. Mithali Raj, who is not the captain of the T20I side, has been excellent in the format, scoring fifties in both the match and India will hope that she can continue her run once again at Wanderers in Johannesburg in the 3rd T20I. If India manage to clinch another victory, they will seal the series by 3-0, with 2 matches still to go. South Africa, who are having a hard time against India’s bowling line-up, will hope they can bounce back. The fact that Jhulan Goswami has been injured and will not play can prove to be chance for them to get some runs on the board and get form with the bat. Catch Live scores and updates of the 3rd T20I between India Women vs South Africa Women.
India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score:
GONE! Anuja Patil is out for 7 as Shabnim Ismail picks up her third wicket. India are losing their way here. From 92/2 there are 108/5. South Africa have been remarkable in the middle overs. Shikha Pandey walks in.
Two wickets in quick succession and India have been pegged back a little. It is now time for the duo of Anuja Patil and Veda Krishnamurthy to consolidate and take it a little bit slowly from here.
Two wickets in one over or Shabnim Ismail. Jemimah Rodrigues is gone for 6. This is exactly what we were talking about. India are suddenly in trouble at 95/4. Anuja Patil walks in to join Veda Krishnamurthy.
Just as she was nearing her fifty and looking set for a big one, Harmanpreet Kaur falls for 48. Shabnim Ismail picks up her wicket as Kaur find the edge to the keeper. Veda Krishnamurthy walks in. India - 94/3.
Harmanpreet Kaur dances down the track and lofts Raisibe Ntozakhe's fullish delivery for a SIX over the mid-wicket region. India starting to up the ante.
At the halfway stage India are 73/2. Harmanpreet Kaur ( 30) Jemimah Rodrigues (5) are at the crease. Indian eves are looking to put up a formidable total but must wary of not losing wickets at regular intervals.
Just as she was starting to look dangerous Smriti Mandhana is dismissed and returns to the pavilion for 37. Dane van Niekerk picks up the wicket. Jemimah Rodrigues walks in. India - 55/2.
After the powerplay, South Africa have opted to straightaway being in the spinner. Dane van Niekerk, (right-arm leg break) and Raisibe Ntozakhe, (right-arm off break) are set to work in tandem. Let's see how India respond.
Smriti Mandhana smashes a huge six of Tryon and that is the end of the powerplay. India are 49/1. Mandhana and Kaur are at the crease for India.
Left-armer Chloe Tryon comes into the attack and is greeted with a boundary. Mandhana moves on to 28 off just 17 balls.
Harmanpreet Kaur takes the attack to Moseline Daniels and hits her for two boundaries as India are 33/1 after 4 overs.
Harmanpreet Kaur takes the attack to Moseline Daniels and hits her for two boundaries as India are 33/1 after 4 overs.
Harmanpreet Kaur takes the attack to Moseline Daniels and hits her for two boundaries as India are 33/1 after 4 overs.
Smriti Mandhana is really turning it on. The southpaw smashes Shabnim Ismail for fours in the second over. 17 off the over. Cracking start!
Smriti Mandhana cracks one on the off-side. This should settle the nerves.
Marizanne Kapp picks up the prized wicket of Mithali Raj. Raj is dismissed for a duck. Shocking start for India as Proteas draw first blood.
Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana are at the crease. Marizanne Kapp with the ball for South Africa.
Here is the South African line-up for today - Lizelle Lee(w), Dane van Niekerk(c), Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Moseline Daniels, Raisibe Ntozakhe
Here is the Indian line-up for today - Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav
South Africa Women have won the toss and have opted to field. India prefer to chase and will be happy with the decision.
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on South Africa Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I . Stay tuned for updates on toss and team news.