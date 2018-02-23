India Women vs South Africa Women 5th T20I Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch IND vs SA 5th T20I

The 4th T20I between India and South Africa at Centurion ended in a draw. The 4th T20I between India and South Africa at Centurion ended in a draw.

India Women will square off against South Africa Women for the final time in the tour on Saturday. The 5th and final T20I will decide whether India will end the tour with another series win. India won the first T20I against South Africa and the side led by Harmanpreet Kaur has taken a 2-1 lead in the series. A defeat in the 3rd T20I might have boosted the morale of the home side after the 2-1 ODI series defeat, but the rainfall in the 4th T20I which concluded the match in a draw, has taken their chance of winning the series. When the two teams come out in the middle for the final T20I at Newlands in Cape Town, India will look to seal the series, while the South Africa women will look to save it by winning the 5th T20I.

When is the India Women vs South Africa Women 5th T20I?

India Women vs South Africa Women 5th T20I will be played on Saturday, February 24, 2018. This will be the 5th T20I of the five-match series between the two teams.

Where is India Women vs South Africa Women 5th T20I?

India Women vs South Africa Women 5th T20I will be played at Newlands, Cape Town. India lead the T20I series 2-1 against South Africa.

What time does India Women vs South Africa Women 5th T20I start?

India Women vs South Africa Women 5th T20I begins at 04:30 PM IST (11:00 AM GMT). The toss will take place at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs South Africa Women 5th T20I?

India Women vs South Africa Women 5th T20I will be broadcast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 HD Sports in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India Women vs South Africa Women 5th T20I?

India Women vs South Africa Women 5th T20I live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India Women vs South Africa Women 5th T20I?

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia, Nuzhat Parween, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rumeli Dhar

South Africa squad: Dane van Niekerk(c), Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Odine Kirsten, Mignon du Preez, Lizelle Lee, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Moseline Daniels

