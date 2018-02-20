India Women vs South Africa Women 4th T20I Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch IND vs SA 4th T20I

India Women play South Africa Women in the fourth T20I on Wednesday. (Source: Cricket South Africa Twitter) India Women play South Africa Women in the fourth T20I on Wednesday. (Source: Cricket South Africa Twitter)

After registering victories in the first two T20Is of the 6-match series, India Women succumbed to a defeat by 5 wickets against South Africa in the third encounter at Johannesburg on Sunday. South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail was adjudged Player of the Match after she helped the hosts restrict India to 133 on the back of a five-wicket haul. Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with 48. The Proteas then reached the target in exactly 19 overs as the Indian bowlers failed to live up to the mark and could not stop the duo Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon, who smashed 34 off just 15 deliveries, from scoring freely. South Africa beat India for the first time in T20 cricket and kept the series alive at 2-1.

When is the India Women vs South Africa Women 4th T20I?

India Women vs South Africa Women 4th T20I will be played on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. This will be the 4th T20I of the five-match series between the two teams.

Where is India Women vs South Africa Women 4th T20I?

India Women vs South Africa Women 4th T20I will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion. India lead the T20I series 2-1 against South Africa.

What time does India Women vs South Africa Women 4th T20I start?

India Women vs South Africa Women 4th T20I begins at 04:30 PM IST (11:00 AM GMT). The toss will take place at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs South Africa Women 4th T20I?

India Women vs South Africa Women 4th T20I will be broadcast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 HD Sports in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India Women vs South Africa Women 4th T20I?

India Women vs South Africa Women 4th T20I live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India Women vs South Africa Women 4th T20I?

India Women Squad: Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Rumeli Dhar

South Africa Women Squad: Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk (c), Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Moseline Daniels, Lizelle Lee, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Odine Kirsten, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Nadine de Klerk

