India Women vs England Women Live Score Live Streaming: Smriti Mandhana hits fastest fifty for India

India will be batting first in the T20I against England in Mumbai as the latter won the toss and elected to bowl in the third game of the T20I Tri-Series. India have lost to Australia in the first game of the series while England have beaten Australia in the second game of the series. So this will be a big game for India as they face a strong opposition in England who will like to continue their winning run. India will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur with Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami also in the team. Pooja Vastrakar in back in the team for this game after shining in the ODI series against Australia recently. Catch Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women T20I from Mumbai here.
India Women vs England Women Live Score and Live Streaming of T20I Tri-Series
Smriti Mandhana is on her way to become the first Indian batswoman to score a century in T20Is. She is on 72* off just 38 balls. This will be a great day for women's cricket if she reaches there. Mithali Raj batting at 42*. India 119 for no loss after 12 overs
What a start this has been for India! Smriti Mandhana with a record fifty! Mithali Raj has played the second fiddle but this has been a brilliant the way she has carried the innings. India will be mighty happy with this start
Wow! Just clean hitting from Smriti Mandhana and she makes the record for the fastest half-century in T20Is by an Indian batswoman! She reaches there from just 25 balls. Inside out shot for a four to reach the milestone!
Smriti Mandhana owning England bowling. She is hitting boundaries at will and continues the run scoring spree. At the end of the powerplay, India have reached their team fifty. After six overs, India are 52 for no loss
Some quick runs from Smriti in the fourth over! She has three boundaries in that over and India have now moved on to 36 for no loss after four overs. Mithali Raj rotating the strike well and Smriti playing the role of the aggressor
England bowlers have got their line right here. They have bowled just outside the line of off-stump which has not let the Indian openers to fly. Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana take India to eight for no loss after two overs
Both teams are done with their national anthems and we are all set for action. India openers Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana are out in the middle. They will look to use the first six overs to score maximum runs. Tash Farrant is the bowler for England
India face England in an all important T20I game in Mumbai. England have won the toss and elected to field against India, who have not won a single game so far. England began their campaign with a win over Australia and now will look to continue with their winning momentum.