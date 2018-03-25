India Women vs England Women Live Score Live Streaming: Smriti Mandhana hits fastest fifty for India

India Women vs England Women Live Score Live Streaming: India bat first after England win toss. (BCCI Photo) India Women vs England Women Live Score Live Streaming: India bat first after England win toss. (BCCI Photo)

India will be batting first in the T20I against England in Mumbai as the latter won the toss and elected to bowl in the third game of the T20I Tri-Series. India have lost to Australia in the first game of the series while England have beaten Australia in the second game of the series. So this will be a big game for India as they face a strong opposition in England who will like to continue their winning run. India will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur with Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami also in the team. Pooja Vastrakar in back in the team for this game after shining in the ODI series against Australia recently. Catch Live Cricket Score India Women vs England Women T20I from Mumbai here.

India Women vs England Women Live Score and Live Streaming of T20I Tri-Series

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd