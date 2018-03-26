India Women vs Australia Women Live Score Live Cricket Streaming T20: India fail to contain Australia

India Women vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score Live Streaming: India need win to keep final’s hopes alive. (AP Photo) India Women vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score Live Streaming: India need win to keep final’s hopes alive. (AP Photo)

India are not having a good tournament. In the ongoing T20I Tri-Series, India have played two games and lost both of them. The first loss was against Australia and the second was against England on Sunday despite setting a target of 199 runs. India were outbatted by England. Now, India face Australia in their third game of the series which will held in Mumbai. The home will look for another good batting display but more than that they would like their bowlers to come up woth an inspiring performance if they want to keep their hopes of making the final alive. Catch the Live Cricket Score India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming from Mumbai here.

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score Live Streaming T20I Tri-Series: India take on Australia in the Women’s T20I Tri-Series in Mumbai and this will be the fourth match of the series. The match will be aired on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.

