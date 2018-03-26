India Women vs Australia Women Live Score Live Cricket Streaming T20: India fail to contain Australia

India are not having a good tournament. In the ongoing T20I Tri-Series, India have played two games and lost both of them. The first loss was against Australia and the second was against England on Sunday despite setting a target of 199 runs. India were outbatted by England. Now, India face Australia in their third game of the series which will held in Mumbai. The home will look for another good batting display but more than that they would like their bowlers to come up woth an inspiring performance if they want to keep their hopes of making the final alive. Catch the Live Cricket Score India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming from Mumbai here.
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score Live Streaming T20I Tri-Series: India take on Australia in the Women’s T20I Tri-Series in Mumbai and this will be the fourth match of the series. The match will be aired on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.
India fail to capitialise on the good start provided by Pooja Vastrakar. The two early wickets have been undone as Australia continue to punish the bowlers and score at the healthy run-rate against India. After 10 overs, Australia are 84 for the loss of two wickets
Mooney was excellent in the ODI series and she is doing it again here. She has single-handedly kept India from dominating with the ball. Villiani is the other batswoman but Mooney has been exceptional. Australia 72 for 2 after 9 overs
End of the powerplay and Australia have reached 46 for the loss of two wickets after six overs. Mooney and Villiani are the two batswomen out in the middle. India will continue with Anuja Patil in the bowling attack
Vastrakar on the roll! She has picked up her second wicket in two overs. Gardner had hit the previous ball for four off a delivery that was wide. Vastrakar keeps this one very straight and gets it through the gap. Bowled.
A good start for India with the ball. Australia get two boundaries in the third over and have reached 21 for the loss of one wicket. Gardner and Mooney are the two batswomen out in the middle and Vastrakar will continue to bowl
Gone! Early breakthrough for India. Pooja Vastrakar foxes Healy with a slower one and picks the first wicket for India. Healy hits it high in the air and Jemimah stations herself under the ball before completing the catch
Healy and Mooney are out in the middle to begin their innings against India. The Indian team is in a huddle before the start. Jhulan Goswami will open the bowling for India. A few early wickets can put India in a good position early
Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Delissa Kimmince, Amanda Wellington, Elyse Villani, Rachael Haynes, Ash Gardner
Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, A Patil, Jhulan Goswami
Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and the India captain has elected to bowl against Australia in this must-win game. India batted first against England but lost while defending the total
After two losses in two T20 games, India are staring at a chance of missing out the final of the T20I Tri-Series. They lost to Australia and then to England and now face the former in their third game of the series. It is must-win game for India if they want to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive.