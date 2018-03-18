India Women vs Australia Women Live Score Live Streaming 3rd ODI: India pick early wicket against Australia

India will be bowling first in the final ODI of the three-match series in Vadodara on Sunday. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl in the game and will be looking to pull of a cleansweep against India by winning the final game as well. India, on the other hand, will look to win the final game and save some image by posting a win. They have been outplayed in the first two ODI and the loss in the two games were nothing short of embarrassing. Catch Live Cricket Score India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI here
India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming 3rd ODI: India and Australia women’s 3rd ODI will be played in Vadodara on Sunday and the match will begin at 9 am IST. India women vs Australia women will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream of India vs Australia 3rd ODI is available on Hotstar.com
India have picked two wickets in the first 16 overs Australia will still be the happier side with 82 runs on the board. Healy has been brilliant and is nearing a half-century. Drinks break
Australia have been brilliant with their starts throughout the series and once again they have done well. After nine overs, Australia are 55 for the loss of one wicket. Despite losing the wicket of Bolton, no change in scoring rate
Gone! Wicket for India in the sixth over and it is a big one. She scored a century and half-century in the first two ODIs but Nicole Bolton could score just 11 today. Caught in the flight by spinner Bisht and she offers an easy return catch
Nicole Bolton, Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Amanda Jade Wellington, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey
Jemimah Rodriques, Mona, Sushma Verma, Shikha Pandey, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma
