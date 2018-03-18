India Women vs Australia Women Live Score Live Streaming 3rd ODI: India pick early wicket against Australia

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score Live Streaming 3rd ODI: India eye first win. (BCCI Photo) India Women vs Australia Women Live Score Live Streaming 3rd ODI: India eye first win. (BCCI Photo)

India will be bowling first in the final ODI of the three-match series in Vadodara on Sunday. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl in the game and will be looking to pull of a cleansweep against India by winning the final game as well. India, on the other hand, will look to win the final game and save some image by posting a win. They have been outplayed in the first two ODI and the loss in the two games were nothing short of embarrassing. Catch Live Cricket Score India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI here

India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming 3rd ODI: India and Australia women’s 3rd ODI will be played in Vadodara on Sunday and the match will begin at 9 am IST. India women vs Australia women will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream of India vs Australia 3rd ODI is available on Hotstar.com

