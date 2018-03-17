India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS ODI Live

India Women will eye their first win against Australia Women in spite of losing the series. (BCCI) India Women will eye their first win against Australia Women in spite of losing the series. (BCCI)

It has been a mediocre performance from India Women against Australia at home after a triumphant show against South Africa in the away series. Australia won the first match convincingly by 8 wickets, and then registered another comfortable victory in the 2nd ODI by 60 runs to seal the series. The third ODI between the two teams which will be played on Sunday will be a fight for prestige for the Mithali Raj-led side to get at least one win under their belt in the home series. Australia, on the other hand, will be eyeing a complete washoff and establish dominance over the opposition.

When is India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI?

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI will be played on Sunday, March 18, 2018. This will be the third and final ODI of the three-match series between the two teams. Australia have won the series by winning the first two ODIs.

Where is the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI?

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI will be played at Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. All the matches of the series are being played at the same ground.

What time does India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI?

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI begins at 09:00 AM IST. The coverage of India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI will begin on the broadcasting channel from 08:45 AM IST. The toss will take place at 08:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI?

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI?

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

