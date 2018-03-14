India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS ODI Live

Pooja Vastrakar and Sushma Verma during first women’s ODI match between India and Australia. (Source: BCCI) Pooja Vastrakar and Sushma Verma during first women’s ODI match between India and Australia. (Source: BCCI)

After a triumphant away-series against South Africa Women, India Women got off to a poor start in the home series against Australia. In the first ODI, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side suffered a huge defeat by 8 wickets. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, India were bowled out for 200. Australia Women chased down the target in the 33rd over with opener Nicole Bolton slamming a ton. Now, the two teams will meet again on Thursday, with an altogether different agenda in mind- while Australia will look to seal the series with another win, India women will look to bounce back and save the series.

When is India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI?

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI will be played on Thursday, March 15, 2018. This will be the second ODI of the three-match series between the two teams. Australia won the first ODI by 8 wickets.

Where is India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI?

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI will be played at Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. All the matches of the series are being played at the same ground.

What time does India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI start?

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI begins at 09:00 AM IST. The coverage of India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI will begin on the broadcasting channel from 08:45 AM IST. The toss will take place at 08:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI?

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI?

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

