India women stay fourth in ICC rankings, close in on New Zealand

India reached the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup but lost to England. (Source: AP File) India reached the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup but lost to England. (Source: AP File)

India women’s cricket team have maintained their third spot in the ICC rankings following an annual update on Tuesday. In the update, results from the 2013-14 season are not included while rankings take into consideration 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons at 50 per cent each while the 2016-17 season accounts for 100 per cent. The women’s rankings take into account all three formats in one go unlike the men which are separate in each discipline. The only change in the ten-team rankings sees England replace Australia at the top with the two Ashes rivals separated only by decimal points. England have 128.47 rating points as compared to Australia’s 128.43 points. The gap of 0.04 points would be up for grabs later in the year when the two rivals square off in one Test, three ODIs and three T20s.

India are fourth in the ICC rankings and have closed in on New Zealand who are third and firmly within sights of the World Cup runners-up. “Gaining these valuable points is no mean achievement and have come after some fine performances over the past year, including at the World Cup. I’m sure this will inspire our team in matches ahead,” said India captain Mithali Raj. “We are now close to New Zealand in the rankings and will aim to be number three.” India have gained three rating points to stand on 116 points – just two lesser than New Zealand. The Indian team can work towards bridging that gap when they play South Africa in January next year.

ICC Women’s Team Rankings

1. England – 128.47 points

2. Australia – 128.43 points

3. New Zealand – 118 points

4. India – 116 points

5. Windies – 101 points

6. South Africa – 93 points

7. Pakistan – 72 points

8. Sri Lanka – 67 points

9. Bangladesh – 37 points

10. Ireland – 30 points

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd