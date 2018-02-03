India win U-19 World Cup: Who said what on Twitter

  • Associate Sponsor
The pressure of chasing in the finals was always on the cards but Kalra took the attack to the bowlers from the onset and set up the platform for the others to follow.

The Indian colts put forth a stellar show in the all-important finals. (Source: cricketworldcup)
India became U-19 World champions by defeating Australia in the final by eight wickets at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. This is India’s fourth U-19 World Cup title after Mohammad Kaif’s team won it in 2000, Virat Kohli’s team won it in 2008 and Unmkut Chand led India won in 2012. Led by skipper Prithvi Shaw the Indian colts put forth a stellar show in the all-important finals. While the bowlers did an outstanding job to restrict Australia to 216, opener Manjot Karla played a scintillating knock to lead India to a famous win. The pressure of chasing in the finals was always on the cards but Kalra took the attack to the bowlers from the onset and set up the platform for the others to follow. In his unbeaten innings of 101 Kalra slammed eight beautiful boundaries and three huge sixes. India’s win has set Twitter on fire and here are some of the best reactions from the sporting fraternity and people across the globe.

Meanwhile, after the match coach, Rahul Dravid expressed happiness on the performance of his side and said,”I am really proud of the boys, proud of the effort that they have put in and proud of the support staff as well. (Smiles and pauses as the Indian team celebrates right behind him to be on camera). I think the effort we have put in over the last 14 months have been sensational. They really deserved this, couldn’t be really happier and proud for this bunch of boys.”

