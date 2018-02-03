India win U-19 World Cup: Who said what on Twitter

The Indian colts put forth a stellar show in the all-important finals. (Source: cricketworldcup) The Indian colts put forth a stellar show in the all-important finals. (Source: cricketworldcup)

India became U-19 World champions by defeating Australia in the final by eight wickets at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. This is India’s fourth U-19 World Cup title after Mohammad Kaif’s team won it in 2000, Virat Kohli’s team won it in 2008 and Unmkut Chand led India won in 2012. Led by skipper Prithvi Shaw the Indian colts put forth a stellar show in the all-important finals. While the bowlers did an outstanding job to restrict Australia to 216, opener Manjot Karla played a scintillating knock to lead India to a famous win. The pressure of chasing in the finals was always on the cards but Kalra took the attack to the bowlers from the onset and set up the platform for the others to follow. In his unbeaten innings of 101 Kalra slammed eight beautiful boundaries and three huge sixes. India’s win has set Twitter on fire and here are some of the best reactions from the sporting fraternity and people across the globe.

Congrats to India’s talented young cricket team for winning the Under-19 World Cup. Calmness and composure of our boys embellishes their skills. Proud of captain @Shaw_Prithvi and his mates, as well as of coach Rahul Dravid and the hard-working support staff #PresidentKovind

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 3 February 2018

Every Indian is delighted, all credit to Rahul Dravid for committing himself to these young kids ,and a legend like him deserves to lay his hands on the WC. Only Fitting. #INDvAUS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 3 February 2018

Heartiest congratulations to our India U-19 boys for lifting the #under19worldcup in such a dominating way. Kudos to #PrithviShaw #RahulDravid #BCCI #ICCU19CWC — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 3 February 2018

WoW.. how good are these young Indians !!! At a different level and deserve all the successs #FutureStars #U19CWC Congratulations @BCCI Good job Rahul Dravid … well groomed !! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) 3 February 2018

Pure dominance by India under 19 boys.Congrats to the boys n the support staff who worked towards the victory #ICCU19WorldCup — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 3 February 2018

Kudos to U19 INDIAN TEAM 🇮🇳 for winning the WORLD CUP🏆 It has been a dream tournament for U guys. Enjoy this great moment. Take a bow Manjot Kalra for your match winning 💯. Thanks #Rahuldravid for making this talented bunch of boys the world Champions 👏👏 #U19WorldCup @BCCI pic.twitter.com/o7xtIoOUXj — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) 3 February 2018

Wow. What a proud moment for young India. Well done lil ones…May u keep conquering the world. And keep playing FIFA …on the side. A great morning. pic.twitter.com/2aLycIud95 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 3 February 2018

Meanwhile, after the match coach, Rahul Dravid expressed happiness on the performance of his side and said,”I am really proud of the boys, proud of the effort that they have put in and proud of the support staff as well. (Smiles and pauses as the Indian team celebrates right behind him to be on camera). I think the effort we have put in over the last 14 months have been sensational. They really deserved this, couldn’t be really happier and proud for this bunch of boys.”

