The effort we put in over the last 14 months has been sensational, says Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid led India to a historic fourth U-19 World Cup win. (Twitter/Cricket World Cup) Rahul Dravid led India to a historic fourth U-19 World Cup win. (Twitter/Cricket World Cup)

If there is one man who deserves applause for India’s unprecedented fourth Under-19 World Cup win then it is head coach Rahul Dravid. After being unable to guide his team to the podium in 2016, Dravid finally tasted success on Sunday as India beat Austalia by eight wickets to clinch the U-19 World Cup. While the young boys in blue were overjoyed with their success Dravid remained calm and hoped that the Indian colts keep making bigger memories for themselves in the near future.

Speaking to Simon Doull after the match, the 45-year-old said, “I am really proud of the boys, proud of the effort that they have put in and proud of the support staff as well. (Smiles and pauses as the Indian team celebrates right behind him to be on camera). I think the effort we have put in over the last 14 months have been sensational. They really deserved this, couldn’t be really happier and proud for this bunch of boys. It’s really nice for them and hopefully it’s a memory they’ll cherish for a long time, and hopefully it’s not a memory that defines them and they will have a lot more bigger and better memories as they go on ahead in their careers.

Behind the scenes as the celebrations continue for India in the changing room! 🏆🇮🇳 #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/W50gu2TMgi — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 3 February 2018

Praising the support staff, he said, “Coaching this team I tend to get a lot of attention, but it is really about the quality of support staff that we have had, there have been seven, eight of us who have been together for the last 14 months, the effort they put in was incredible.”.

“I am proud to be a part of their (support staff) team and I see it as that. We try and do what’s best for the kids and hopefully they can put in the performances on the field and they have certainly done that in this tournament,” he concluded by saying.

