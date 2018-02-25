  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • India win T20I series against South Africa: Who said what on Twitter

India win T20I series against South Africa: Who said what on Twitter

India completed the double over South Africa after winning the ODI series earlier and ended their tour to the rainbow nation on a happy note.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 25, 2018 1:30 am
India beat South Africa by 7 runs at Newlands. (Source: BCCI)
Related News

India won the third T20I against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday to clinch the T20I series 2-1. In what was a close encounter, Rohit Sharma-led India set a target of 173 for the Proteas to chase. In reply, South Africa struggled from the start but a late charge by Jonker took the game down to the wire. With 19 runs needed in the last over a calm and composed Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered the goods to take India home. For his brilliant all-around performance, Suresh Raina was with the was awarded as the Player of the Match. Player of the series trophy went to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

With this win, India completed the double over South Africa after winning the ODI series earlier and ended the tour to the rainbow nation on a happy note.

Meanwhile, after Virat Kohli was rested for the final T20I, Rohit Sharma took over the reigns. Reflecting on his team’s performance India’s stand-in skipper said,”Rohit – captain, India: “To be honest, I thought we were 15 runs short. How the first half went, I thought we lost our way towards the end. I mean these things happen and we learn from it. It was a decent score and once again, the bowlers did it for us. We know how crucial it is for our top three to stay as long as possible. It has happened throughout the series. It was a complete bowling unit performance.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

 
That is what Virat (Kohli) is all about. He never takes things easier, and on top of that you have MS (Dhoni) and Ravi (Shastri) bhai who also give their inputs to the players. 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table