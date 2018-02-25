India win T20I series against South Africa: Who said what on Twitter

India beat South Africa by 7 runs at Newlands. (Source: BCCI) India beat South Africa by 7 runs at Newlands. (Source: BCCI)

India won the third T20I against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday to clinch the T20I series 2-1. In what was a close encounter, Rohit Sharma-led India set a target of 173 for the Proteas to chase. In reply, South Africa struggled from the start but a late charge by Jonker took the game down to the wire. With 19 runs needed in the last over a calm and composed Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered the goods to take India home. For his brilliant all-around performance, Suresh Raina was with the was awarded as the Player of the Match. Player of the series trophy went to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

With this win, India completed the double over South Africa after winning the ODI series earlier and ended the tour to the rainbow nation on a happy note.

India claim the series 2-1! They survive a stunning late charge from debutant Christiaan Jonker to seal victory in the 3rd T20I by seven runs! #SAvIND scorecard ➡ http://t.co/tWQG20g5Mh pic.twitter.com/J32j8qKug8 — ICC (@ICC) 24 February 2018

Let me say it….India Out-Fielded South Africa in the ODI and T20 series. Maza aa gaya…. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 24 February 2018

Many congratulations to the Indian team on winning the T20 series. Superb win in both the limited over series. Well done @ImRaina on a good comeback series. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/s7zCGdNpRv — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 24 February 2018

Congratulations India on a brilliant series victory. Top class performance after the second test and winning both the ODI and T20 series is a great effort #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/pI8eIIfIKB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 24 February 2018

So the tour ends well. The tests should have been closer but in the limited overs leg, India were a little too strong — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 24 February 2018

Meanwhile, after Virat Kohli was rested for the final T20I, Rohit Sharma took over the reigns. Reflecting on his team’s performance India’s stand-in skipper said,”Rohit – captain, India: “To be honest, I thought we were 15 runs short. How the first half went, I thought we lost our way towards the end. I mean these things happen and we learn from it. It was a decent score and once again, the bowlers did it for us. We know how crucial it is for our top three to stay as long as possible. It has happened throughout the series. It was a complete bowling unit performance.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd