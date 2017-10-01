India win 5th ODI vs Australia by 7 wickets, become World No.1: Who said what

India won the Nagpur ODI by seven wickets. (PTI Photo) India won the Nagpur ODI by seven wickets. (PTI Photo)

Rohit Sharma scored his 14th ODI century in Nagpur in India’s seven-wicket win over Australia and got the praise from all quarters. Former cricketer and notable personalities hailed the Indian opener as a he reached the milestone. He also became the eighth Indian cricketer to complete 6000 runs in ODI cricket. India won the fifth and final ODI against Australia by seven wickets and the series 4-1 which helped them consolidate the world number one ranking. The Indian cricket team was also praised by cricketer on social media.

Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane shared a 124-run stand for the first wicket as India set out for a chase of 243. After Rahane was dismissed for 61, Rohit continued scoring runs with Virat Kohli. India lost both of them on the verge of victory.

Earlier, Indian bowlers did a fabulous job to restrict Australia to 242/9. Axar Patel picked up three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah managed two wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav picked a wicket each.

India go back to the top of the ICC rankings. Their intensity was admirable and they were relentless. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 1 October 2017

Congrats Team India on a fantastic series win.Really happy to see a lot of players contributing in this win.Keep it up!! @BCCI #IndvAus — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 1 October 2017

@hardikpandya7 has been excellent with bat,but his stature as all rounder,wicket taking prowess has been the real plus #INDVsAUS2017 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 1 October 2017

The Indian Cricket Team once again became the #ICC No.1 team in ODI. Congratulations @BCCI @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 1 October 2017

India will now play a T20I series against Australia.

