India will travel a lot better now, will be a tough series, says South Africa coach Ottis Gibson

West Indian Gibson left his post as England bowling coach to take up the top position with South Africa.

South Africa coach Ottis Gibson indicated that South Africa are not assuming that the Indian team will not fold the way they have in Test series away from the home in the past decade. “They are currently ranked No 1 and they’ve got a lot of world class players and world class players aren’t just world class in their own back yards,” Gibson said in a press conference in Cape Town, the venue for the first Test that starts on January 5.

“They’re a very good team and I think they will travel a lot better now,” he said, “We know for sure that it is going to be a tough series. I don’t think you’re going to see them fold as much as they may have done in the past.”

India and South Africa are currently no 1 and no 2 in the Test rankings respectively and Gibson said that the Proteas are keen to get to the top spot. With India scheduled to play away series to England and Australia later in the year, this series will be a crucial one for South Africa to get back to summit of the Test rankings. “Because there is no Test Championship just yet, the prize at the end of it is to reach the pinnacle to be called the best Test team in the world, even if only for a series or a week,” he said, “The objective for this team is certainly to get to No 1 and we feel strongly that if we win the next two series, that will put us somewhere close to being No 1 again. Everybody in the group understands what we’re trying to achieve.” South Africa host Australia in a four-Test series after this.

The South Africa vs India series is seen as a crucial one for both sides. For India, it is the first big test that they face since Virat Kohli became captain in January 2016. India have dominated Australia, England and New Zealand at home in the time after that and reached the final of the Champions Trophy in England.

