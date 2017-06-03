India will make Pakistan’s ‘bharta’ in Champions Trophy 2017 contest: Virender Sehwag takes a dig at Shoaib Akhtar

Virender Sehwag said that India will turn Pakistan into ‘mashed brinjal’ on June 4. (Source: AP) Virender Sehwag said that India will turn Pakistan into ‘mashed brinjal’ on June 4. (Source: AP)

India-Pakistan clash has always been more than a game as sentiments of people from both the nations run high before, during and after the game. With no bilateral action between the two teams, ICC events are the only opportunity for the fans to see arch-rivals go head-to-head. The fourth match of the eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy will see the defending champions take on ‘dark horses’ Pakistan on June 4 in Birmingham.

Ahead of the biggest rivalry in cricket, former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag, known for his aggressive style of play, was involved in a banter with Pakistan’s former seamer Shoaib Akhtar.

In an interaction on ABP news, Sehwag took a dig at Akhtar after the latter said that Pakistan will celebrate their title triumph. Sehwag replied, “India will celebrate if they beat Pakistan on June 4. I believe Pakistan fans won’t break their Television sets this time.” He also advised that fans in Pakistan should switch to radios as they are cheaper too.

Replying to Sehwag’s comments, Shoaib said that Pakistan has old Chinese television sets, which apparently don’t work properly. Hence they break them.

“India and Pakistan should play at least two bilateral series every year. This will benefit India and then Pakistan. But BCCI’s hands are tied,” he added.

Sehwag insisted that there is no need for India to play against Pakistan. “Instead Pakistan faces the urge to play cricket with India, so that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) can make some profit from it and take care off their players,” Sehwag replied to Akhtar’s suggestion on India to play two bilateral series with Pakistan in an year.

Sehwag, who is known for his wittiness and has taken the social networking platform by storm, concluded by saying, ” itne to tarbuzz (watermelon) mein beej (seads) nhi hote, utne India-Pakistan match mein Pakistan ko problem hoti hai. Ye kalyug nhi..Kohliyug hai.. Pakistan ek baigun (Brinjal) ki tarah hai aur India iss baar bharta banaega.“

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd