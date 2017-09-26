India will be looking for nothing less than 5-0 against Australia: Harbhajan Singh

India beat Australia by five wickets in the third ODI of the series. (Source: PTI) India beat Australia by five wickets in the third ODI of the series. (Source: PTI)

Harbhajan Singh vs Australia has always been an interesting contest, both on and off the field. He is not part of the current set-up but the off-spinner continues to take digs at the Aussies. It all started when Harbhajan tweeted about Australia’s batting during the third ODI, which the visitors lost by five wickets. “Mate u need to come out of your retirement and start playing again I think. Era of Aussies producing top batsmen is over I feel. No quality,” Harbahajan had tweeted.

Australia have now lost their 11th away ODI on the trot and Harbhajan feels Virat Kohli and Co. will settle for nothing less than 5-0. “The kind of cricket Australia is playing it appears as if Sri Lankans are playing in yellow clothing. I haven’t seen that Australian thing from them here. And whatever I know of Virat and his team they will be looking for nothing less than 5-0,” Harbhajan told Aajtak’s YouTube platform, Sportstak.

Harbhajan has been part of many memorable battles between India and Australia and the offie says this Australian side doesn’t have the kind of match winners previous teams had.

“Look it’s obvious the Australian side that I competed against, the top 7 or 8 blokes were all match winners. Anyone could come in and win a match in his own right or score a hundred. They had that ability.

“I don’t think in this Australian side anyone other than Finch or Warner or to some degree Steve Smith can take the team forward. The middle order does not know to rotate the strike. When they go for big shots, they do it taking big risks. This team is not a shadow of that Australian side,” he said.

Harbhajan rubbed more salt to wounds when he reminded that this Australian side had to be content with a 1-1 scoreline in Bangladesh Tests.

“We can’t forget this Australian team lost to Bangladesh recently. So there’s something wrong somewhere. Something seriously wrong,” he concluded.

