India wearing black bands in remembrance of U-19 trainer Rajesh Sawant, Mohammed Shami’s father

Virat Kohli and the Indian team play England in the second of the three match T20I series in Nagpur on Sunday. The Indian team are wearing black bands on their sleeves as a tribute to Indian U-19 trainer Rajesh Sawant and Mohammed Shami’s father.

India’s U-19 cricket team physical fitness trainer Rajesh Sawant (40) was found dead in a private hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday morning.

The Under-19 teaming was leaving their hotel and Sawant was not answering calls since Saturday night. Team coach Rahul Dravid asked the team to go ahead and stated he will get him along with other support staff. “It’s a very unfortunate development. We are still in shock. Today when the boys left for practice, after reaching the stadium, it was found that Rajesh was not with the team. It was discovered that he had passed away in his hotel room,” BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had said.

Mohammed Shami’s father Tousif Ali passed away on Friday after suffering a heart attack, forcing the pacer to leave his rehab with the Indian T20 team and rush to Amroha. Shami had earlier decided to leave his father and join the team for the first T20I match in Kanpur which the India lost by seven wickets.

The pacer’s brother Mohammed Asif had said that Shami had decided to leave as he felt the Indian team is as important to him as his father is. “Family members asked him to stay, but he replied that India is as much of a father to him and he couldn’t deny that duty either,” he said.

