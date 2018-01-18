India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19, ICC U-19 World Cup Live Online Streaming: Ind U-19 v ZIM U-19 TV Coverage

Prithvi Shaw scored an unbeaten 57 runs against Papua New Guinea. (Source: Cricket World Cup) Prithvi Shaw scored an unbeaten 57 runs against Papua New Guinea. (Source: Cricket World Cup)

India’s dominant start at the U-19 World Cup continued on Tuesday after they went on to beat minnows Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets. Winning the toss, India U-19 skipper Prithvi Shaw rightly decided to bowl first at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. On the back of a tremendous spell from Anukul Roy, who took 5 wickets in the match, India bowled out their opponents for just 64 runs. Chasing a low total, skipper Prithvi Shaw went on to score his second fifty in the tournament as he hammered 57* runs in 39 balls to take his side to 10 wicket victory. India U-19 had earlier defeated Australia U-19 on Sunday last week by 100 runs. India will look to continue their winning streak against Zimbabwe on Friday.

When is India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 match of U-19 World Cup 2018?

India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 match will be played on Friday, January 19, 2018. India have already registered win in their first two matches against Australia U-19 and Papua New Guinea U-19.

Where is India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 match of U-19 World Cup 2018?

India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. It is the same venue where India have played their first two fixtures. India won the first match against Australia by 100 runs, and won the second against PNG by 10 wickets.

What time does India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 match of U-19 World Cup 2018 start?

India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 match begins at 6:30 AM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 6:00 AM IST. India have been three-time champions at the U-19 World Cup.

Which TV channels will live telecast India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 match of U-19 World Cup 2018?

India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sport 1 HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event. India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India U-19 and Zimbabwe U-19 for U-19 World Cup 2018?

India squad: Prithvi Shaw(c), Shubman Gill, Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Harvik Desai, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Shiva Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arshdeep Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Aditya Thakare

Zimbabwe U-19 Squad: Liam Nicholas Roche(c), Gregory Dollar, Tanunurwa Makoni, Jayden Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Alistair Frost, Dion Myers, Jonathan Connolly, Wesley Madhavere, Kieran Robinson, Robert Chimhinya, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Taun Harrison, Donald Mlambo, Nkosilatu Nunu

