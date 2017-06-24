India vs West Indies: Yuvraj Singh’s struggles to make a mark yet again

Yuvraj Singh has been unable to replicate the form he showed when he scored an imperious 150 against England earlier in the year (Source: AP) Yuvraj Singh has been unable to replicate the form he showed when he scored an imperious 150 against England earlier in the year (Source: AP)

A look at Yuvraj Singh’s recent record shows that the veteran left-hander has had a difficult time piling runs. In the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy, Yuvraj started off with a blaze, smashing 53 off 49 balls in a brutal cameo with Virat Kohli against Pakistan. It helped put India’s total beyond the reach of Pakistan’s struggling bats and helped them get off to a winning start.

But that was the only time Yuvraj scored more than 50 runs in an innings. His next innings went without much incident in which he got dismissed after making just seven against Sri Lanka. After that, he made 23 and led India to victory along with Virat Kohli. His next sojourn with the bat was the final of the Champions Trophy against Pakistan once again. But this time, it was a different side from the one that he smashed all over the park in the opener. Standing in for his 301st ODI, one would have expected Yuvraj to stand up and take charge, bringing all his experience into play. Instead, he only made 22 and was only part of a batting line up that meekly surrendered to their arch-rivals.

His most recent performance was against was against West Indies in which he was dismissed for just four runs. While it may just be one of the more obscure series for many of his team-mates, for Yuvraj, this may be just one of the series that will decide whether he plays in the 2019 World Cup.

Inconsistency has been almost a feature of Yuvraj Singh’s batting throughout his career. “When all is well with Yuvraj Singh, he hits the ball as clean and long as it has ever been hit. When all is not well, he looks so awkward you forget he can hit the ball clean and long,” is how ESPNCricinfo describes him in their profile. It looked like it may be all well once again with Yuvraj when he scored that imperious 150 against England earlier in the year but that, unfortunately, looks like an island in a sea of scattered 20’s and 10s

