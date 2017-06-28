India vs West Indies, Women’s World Cup 2017: In-form India look to extend unbeaten run

Mithali Raj scored a fluent fifty against England. (Source: AP) Mithali Raj scored a fluent fifty against England. (Source: AP)

India are definitely the favourites when they take on West Indies in their second match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. Mithali Raj-led unit is in sublime form this year and their win over England in the opener was another all-round show by the team.

Riding high on a brilliant opening stand between Smriti Mandhana (90) and Poonam Raut (86), India dominated the English bowlers and it was Mithali Raj (71) who gave the total a push in the final overs with a brisk fifty. All eyes will again be on the top four as India look to register a semis berth. Mithali is in brilliant form with the bat and has already created a world record with seven consecutive fifties.

As far as bowling is concerned, the team is in a sorted zone with Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in ODIs, leading the attack and getting able support from spinners Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav. For West Indies, however, it’s a different story as they were thrashed by Australia in their tournament opener. They need to recover quickly from the opening loss as another defeat would put them in a place where it will get difficult to come back from.

India: Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Poonam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween.

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor, Merissa Aguilleira, Reniece Boyce, Shamilia Connell, Shanel Daley, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman, Felicia Walters.

Match starts at 3pm IST at Taunton

