India vs West Indies: We need to worry about our bowling… chasing 300 always difficult, says Jason Holder

West Indies bowling has been lacklustre in the first two ODIs. (Source: AP) West Indies bowling has been lacklustre in the first two ODIs. (Source: AP)

West Indies ODI captain Jason Holder feels the team needs to get it right with the ball in the remaining ODIs against India as chasing 300 runs is going to be difficult. Trailing 0-1 in the five-ODI series, West Indies need a win to stay alive in the series.

“We need to worry about our bowling. Obviously chasing over 300 runs is always going to be difficult,” Holder said on the eve of the third ODI in Antigua.

On the batting front, Holder says it’s important to have a better start. Their opponents had fluent starts in both the ODIs but the hosts, the only time they got to bat, had an ordinary start.

“We are looking for a much better start than in the previous game. We kept losing wickets and couldn’t get our momentum going,” he said.

West Indies have made two changes for the remainder of the series and Kyle Hope, brother of last game’s top-scorer for West Indies has replaced Keiran Powell. Holder lavished praise on Hope.

“I think he brings a lot, exuberance of youth and is a great fielder. He has been playing a lot of domestic cricket. I have grown up playing with him, so he is a phenomenal scorer,” said Holder.

As captain, results have not gone Holder’s way. However, success here and there has kept the all-rounder motivated and has helped him “thoroughly enjoying” the job.

“The results haven’t been great. But there has been success here and there, it has given me the encouragement to keep going. When you have success with the team, it doesn’t keep you away from doing what you love. That keeps me going. I am thoroughly enjoying it,” said Holder.

