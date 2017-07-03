India vs West Indies: We knew we could beat India, says West Indies skipper Jason Holder

Jason Holder ended with the best figures of his ODI career. (Source: AP) Jason Holder ended with the best figures of his ODI career. (Source: AP)

West Indies captain Jason Holder recorded his best bowling figures in his One-Day International career when he took five wickets for just 27 runs to lead West Indies to victory against India. “We knew we could beat India. Just needed some application,” said Holder in the post-match presentation ceremony.

India fell 11 runs short of a target of 190 runs that West Indies had set for them. “Throughout the series we’ve spoken about taking new-ball wickets. India’s top order has been doing well” said Holder, “It’s all about getting Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat (Kohli) as soon as possible.”

Holder reserved applause for Kesrick Williams. Williams bowled the 48th over in which he gave away just two runs and managed to take the all-important wicket of MS Dhoni. “I want to make a special mention of Kesrick Williams – showed a lot of maturity in his second game, showed a lot of heart as well,” said Holder.

Holder admitted that batting remains an area of concern for West Indies. They haven’t managed to go past the 200-run mark in any of the four matches played in the series. He also said that 250 would have been a par score in Antigua.

Holder also said that he always had belief in himself. “I always believe in myself. I thought I was doing fairly well in the series so far. Only criticism was at the back end. Roddy Estwick told me not to try too many things and just stick to my plans, and that’s what I did,” he said.

