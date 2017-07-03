India vs West Indies: We didn’t bat to our potential, says batting coach Sanjay Bangar

India were bundled out for 178. (Source: AP) India were bundled out for 178. (Source: AP)

India faced a defeat by 11 runs against West Indies after the Men in Blue were bundled out for 178 while chasing 190 runs at Antigua. Batting coach Sanjay Bangar during the post-match press conference admitted that it was the lapse in the batting that caused India’s defeat.

“It (the pitch) kept getting slower and shot-making wasn’t really easy. Those have been the nature of wickets we have seen so far. But we didn’t really bat to our potential. It was a gettable score. I just felt the batsmen let the team down,” said Bangar.

Talking about early blows, Bangar reckoned the situation to previous encounter and added that the team still go to 260 runs.

“We encountered this situation even in the previous game when we lost a couple of wickets in the first 10 overs but we still managed to get 260 on a wicket which was very very damp. Suffice to say we have been playing on wickets which have been difficult. “Credit to them (West Indies). They executed their plans really well but I just felt it was a very very gettable score,” he added.

Bangar also mentioned about losing wickets on crucial occasions pushed India on to back-foot.

“The plan was for somebody to bat deeper into the innings. That’s what Ajinkya did till he got out. Till that time we were on course but suddenly we lost couple of wickets. Those wickets in the middle overs actually pushed us back. The run rate just kept on creeping higher and higher,” Bangar said.

“That is the goal of the team. You need to put the players in those situations which they are going to encounter at that particular position. Kedar at No.6 or Hardik at No.7. You need to see how they handle the pressure and how they need to make sure the team finishes the crossing line. “These are big experiences for them. When Hardik, Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) got out it was still run-a-ball. In these situations shot selection was really crucial and at times I just felt they erred in that,” Bangar said.

Talking about Jadeja, the batting coach said that he contributed well with the ball ending up with an economy of under 5 an over.

“He (Jadeja) has already done really well in the Test format. You saw that in the last season. He produced match- winning performances in Dharamsala and Mohali Tests. He produced some really brilliant innings for the team,” he said.

“But as far as ODI cricket is concerned he really bats down the order and I feel those are certain things that get magnified because it’s not that only the lower-order should contribute, it’s also about what we did early on in the innings. So, let’s not be too harsh on Jadeja. “Today he ended up conceding under 5 runs an over. He bowled with the wind while the other spinners were bowling against the wind. At times we are not going to churn out

performances,” Bangar added.

MS Dhoni scored the slowest fifty for India during India’ fourth ODI against West Indies. Mentioning about his batting, Bangar added that at times a batsman needs to play according to the demand of situations.

“You need to assess the conditions. At times you need to play according to the demand of the situation. MS (Dhoni) is batting higher up the order. “The kind of depth we have in our batting order at No. 6,7 and 8 when they can’t really come off, he (Dhoni) can’t play with the freedom that he should. It all boils down to how the batsmen at the other end are batting, how many wickets we have in hand,” the coach said.

“He (Mohammad Shami) played warm-up games ahead of Champions Trophy, he picked up a couple of wickets. Even today he looked in good rhythm. Umesh bowled outstandingly well and so did Kuldeep Yadav. The bowling unit did really well to restrict them to 189. But today was an off day for our batters,” he said.

Bangar went on to say appreciate Yuvraj Singh’s contribution at number 4 but suggested that the side has got a lot of options at that position. Yuvraj missed out on this game due to hamstring strain.

“Yuvraj has been making some match-wining contributions at No. 4. Unfortunately he couldn’t play today because of a hamstring strain. But all in all we have lot of options for No. 4 position,” he concluded.

