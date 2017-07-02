India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli must define Ajinkya Rahane’s role in Indian Team, feels Sourav Ganguly

Ajinkya Rahane tops the highest run-scorer list in the ongoing series between India and West Indies. Ajinkya Rahane tops the highest run-scorer list in the ongoing series between India and West Indies.

Indian cricket has been on a rise and it is evident from the result where the Virat Kohli-led Indian team continues to be an invincible side. Leading 2-0 in the five-match ODI series, team India is looking to continue their Test success in the limited overs format. With the 2019 World Cup less than two years away, Kohli would want to test all the options available and pick the best among them. Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly feels the Indian skipper must sit with the in-form Ajinkya Rahane and define his role in the team.

“He [Rahane] knows that he will be playing these five matches and the feeling of relief is showing in his game. I believe Kohli should immediately sit with Rahane and define his role in the team clearly so that a talent like him knows the road ahead clearly. A free-minded Rahane will not only take his game a few notches higher but will also know about his importance in the squad,” Ganguly wrote in his column for Times of India.

Rahane, who is currently the leading run scorer in India’s tour of West Indies, was included in the 15-man squad after Rohit Sharma was ruled out to give the right-handed batsman some time to recover.

Another player who has made an impact in the ongoing series is Kuldeep Yadav. In his two matches, the chinaman bowler has scalped six wickets, which included three in his debut game.

Ganguly, under whom several young talents were nurtured, believes Kuldeep has a lot of variations in his bowling. “This boy has a lot of variation in his bowling, and especially on flat tracks this ability of his could be an asset for the side,” praised the 44-year-old.

Recalling India’s performance in the Champions Trophy, CAB President said, “The Indian spinners looked a bit worn out on the flat pitches during the Champions Trophy and you need bowlers like Kuldeep in such situations where the pitch is not offering much help. Kuldeep also has the ability to become an important cog in this Indian ODI squad because of the qualities he brings to the table.”

Ganguly believes that the Men in Blue will continue with their clinical performance in the last of the two games.

“The way things are progressing, it will not be surprising if India wrap up the series 4-0. There is nothing much to be spoken about the West Indian team and I don’t think anyone expected that the current outfit would throw up any surprises in the series,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App