India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli hints at giving Rishabh Pant a chance in third ODI

Indian captain Virat Kohli hinted at experimenting with his squad when they travel to Antigua to play West Indies in the third of the five-match ODI series. This includes giving Rishabh Pant a run. “We’ll sit down and decide as a team about changes that can be made. We’ll go to Antigua and regroup, and that’s a possibility as well, give a few guys an opportunity,” said Kohli in the post-match interview.

India walked to a 105-run win over West Indies in the second ODI, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series after the first match was washed out. It was India’s highest margin of victory against West Indies in the latter’s own stomping ground. Ajinkya Rahane had scored a century while Kohli made 87 off 66 balls. “It was a complete performance again. The partnership between Ajinkya and Shikhar was outstanding, and myself at the back end, with Yuvi, MS and Kedar chipping in,” said Kohli.

India started the defence of the 311-run target on a high with Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissing Kieran Powell for a duck and then following it up with the wicket of Jason Mohammed in the third over. West Indies never really got going after that and had seemingly given up on the chase even before they were halfway through the innings with the batsmen looking to preserve their wickets rather than score runs. Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets in his first spell with the ball in Indian colours in ODI cricket. “Early wickets for Bhuvi, and really happy for Kuldeep as well, bowling for the first time and taking three wickets. The bench strength has always been right up there for us,” said the Indian skipper.

Kohli also commended Ajinkya Rahane for stepping in perfectly for Rohit Sharma. “Jinks couldn’t get a game in the Champions Trophy unfortunately, but shows his mental strength, steps in and scores runs,” said Kohli.

