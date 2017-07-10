India vs West Indies: Twitterati hails Evin Lewis’ record-breaking 125

Evin Lewis scored 125 against India during a T20I at Sabina Park. (Source: AP) Evin Lewis scored 125 against India during a T20I at Sabina Park. (Source: AP)

After Indian skipper, Virat Kohli lost yet another toss India were put into bat on a windy day at Kingston. After an explosive start in the beginning of the innings, India faltered towards the end and finally put up a competitive 190 in their quota of 20 overs. However, Evin Lewis made a mockery of the chase and hit a blistering 125 not out to take his side to a win.

In his innings of 125 Evin Lewis hit a dozen maximums and hit six boundaries. He smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground and did not let anyone settle in. Riding on his knock the West Indies chased down the total of 190 in just 18.3 overs. However, Lewis’ innings set social media on fire. Here are some of the reaction on twitter:

What an extraordinary assault by Evin Lewis. For a small built man he hits the ball a fearsome distance — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 9 July 2017

Evin Lewis smashes an amazing 125 including TWELVE sixes to help the West Indies thrash India by 9 wickets! http://t.co/fRjEbZ5LTW #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/gqGPGWq3hc — ICC (@ICC) 9 July 2017

TAKE A BOW! Evin Lewis named Man of the Match with a fantastic 125 off 62 balls. His second T20I century! #Jamaica #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Pb38e8tLea — CricketWestIndies (@westindies) 9 July 2017

Top top top knock by Evin. Extremely well done bro #keepitgoing — Jason Holder (@Jaseholder98) 9 July 2017

Might finish 20 short…flurry of wickets in the final overs. Strong start…not so strong finish. #WIvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 9 July 2017

Meanwhile, speaking after the win, a jubilant West Indies skipper, Carlos Braithwaite said, “Very, very happy. Yesterday we asked the batters to express themselves and take the mantle on. I gave an incentive that whoever gets a fifty gets half my match fee. In the last couple of games Marlon did really well for us. The crowds came out in big numbers and the smile on their faces does it for us. We talked about wrestling back the momentum. We have watched a lot of the IPL and wanted Bhuvneshwar to bowl three overs at the start; when that happened it was a box ticked.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd