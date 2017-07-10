Latest News

India vs West Indies: Twitterati hails Evin Lewis’ record-breaking 125

Evin Lewis made a mockery of the chase and hit a blistering 125 not out to take his side to a win. In his innings of 125 Lewis hit a dozen maximums and hit six boundaries.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 10, 2017 2:46 am
Evin Lewis scored 125 against India during a T20I at Sabina Park. (Source: AP)
Related News

After Indian skipper, Virat Kohli lost yet another toss India were put into bat on a windy day at Kingston. After an explosive start in the beginning of the innings, India faltered towards the end and finally put up a competitive 190 in their quota of 20 overs. However, Evin Lewis made a mockery of the chase and hit a blistering 125 not out to take his side to a win.

In his innings of 125 Evin Lewis hit a dozen maximums and hit six boundaries. He smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground and did not let anyone settle in. Riding on his knock the West Indies chased down the total of 190 in just 18.3 overs. However, Lewis’ innings set social media on fire. Here are some of the reaction on twitter:

Meanwhile, speaking after the win, a jubilant West Indies skipper, Carlos Braithwaite said, “Very, very happy. Yesterday we asked the batters to express themselves and take the mantle on. I gave an incentive that whoever gets a fifty gets half my match fee. In the last couple of games Marlon did really well for us. The crowds came out in big numbers and the smile on their faces does it for us. We talked about wrestling back the momentum. We have watched a lot of the IPL and wanted Bhuvneshwar to bowl three overs at the start; when that happened it was a box ticked.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I back myself to finish the game 