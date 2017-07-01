India vs West Indies third ODI: It’s like wine, says MS Dhoni about getting better with age

MS Dhoni was joined by Kedar Jadhav in the middle for the last eight overs and the two played their natural game. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni was joined by Kedar Jadhav in the middle for the last eight overs and the two played their natural game. (Source: AP)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was declared man of the match in India’s 93-run win over West Indies in the third of the five-match One Day International series that the two sides are playing. Dhoni made 78 in the match and hence helped India cross the 250-run mark that proved to be too much for West Indies. “It’s like wine,” said Dhoni in the post-match presentation ceremony when asked if he is getting better with age.

It was a match in which India’s top order failed to score too many runs. Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed in the third over of the match and captain Virat Kohli departed in the 10th over after making just 11 runs. “Top order has been doing the bulk of the scoring in the last one-one and a half years, so it felt good to get an opportunity and score runs,” said Dhoni, “I think it was the nature of the wicket. Variable bounce, and at times the pace.”

Dhoni was joined by Kedar Jadhav in the middle for the last eight overs and the two played their natural game. This helped India’s score swell to 251 from being 170/4 at one point. “It was important to have a partnership at that stage. In my mind, I had 250, and we got there, with Kedar batting with me at the end.” Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets in the West Indies innings as the hosts fell woefully short of the target. “It was something the bowlers could defend, but they had to bowl well,” said the former India captain, “Kuldeep has played a lot of games, IPL, T20 format. When it comes to international cricket, it’s important to know where to use your variety. Once he plays 5-10 games, he will realise it himself. The good thing is, compared to the last game, he bowled very well today.”

