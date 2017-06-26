India vs West Indies: Fan in attendance holds ‘We eat beef’ placard during 2nd ODI

An unconfirmed Tamilian held up a funny ‘We Eat Beef’ placard during the India vs West Indies match on Sunday. An unconfirmed Tamilian held up a funny ‘We Eat Beef’ placard during the India vs West Indies match on Sunday.

Knowing how popular cricket is in India, a Tamilian decided to use the opportunity of India vs West Indies ODI match to send across a message as he held a placard reading ‘We eat beef’. The Tamilian held a big placard that flashed on the TV screens with the words ‘WE EAT BEEF – TAMILIAN’ giving rise to extreme reactions from both supporters and haters on social media while others just laughed it off, making jokes on the incident.

Towards the end of last month, the BJP-run-Centre government banned the sale of cattle for slaughter at livestock markets. The animals that are now prohibited from being sold include cows, bulls, bullocks, buffaloes, steers, heifers, calves and camels. The rules don’t apply to sale of goats and sheep.

On Sunday, India beat West Indies by 105 runs in the second ODI of the five-match series on the Carribean soil. The visitors now have a 1-0 lead as opener Ajinkya Rahane helped his side to win the match with a century. The first ODI of the series was washed out at Port of Spain.

Captain Virat Kohli made a half century to help India set a target of 311 in the game that was reduced to 43-overs-a side due to rain. In return, West Indies could only make 205/6 despite Shai Hope’s desperate effort.

