India Vs West Indies, T20I Preview: India eye final flourish in the Caribbean

India will look to end the Carribean tour on a high (Source: AP) India will look to end the Carribean tour on a high (Source: AP)

After the culmination of the five-match ODI series between India and West Indies, the two sides will square off one last time in a one-off T20 at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. After securing the one-day series 3-1, the Indian team remain as firm favourites to win the t20 contest. However, the reigning T20 champions will be confident of a win with the return of the charismatic Chris Gayle.

A change of guard will see Carlos Brathwaite lead out his side on to the Sabina Park. He will hope that his side plays with renewed vigour and can pull off an upset like they did in the fourth ODI. Another aspect which needs to be kept in mind is that the Windies have performed relatively better in the shortest format of the game and one their day can be any team which comes across its path. Not to forget that they are the reigning T20 champions. The Windies squad will also be bolstered by the return of Samuel Badree. Together with Sunil Narine, the duo will form a formidable partnership in the spin department. Also featuring in the squad are batsman Marlon Samuels and pacer Jerome Taylor. Hence, if the Windies unit clicks together as a unit on Sunday then we may be in for a dramatic result.

But the Indian team are no pushovers. After enjoying a relatively calm stay in the Carribean islands Kohli and company will look to end the series with a flourish. After the controversy surrounding the departure of Anil Kumble, the Indian side has enjoyed a relatively quiet outing away from fans and media. So before coming back they would look to end the series on a high.

Throughout the one-day series, Kohli has reiterated his stance that each match will be treated as an important one as India kept going in with full strength squad. But in the one-off T20, he might include young Rishabh Pant who has been warming the bench. He is the only player in the squad who has not had a game in the entire series and considering the potential that he boasts off – it is

Throughout the one-day series, Kohli has reiterated his stance that each match will be treated as an important one as India kept going in with full strength squad. But in the one-off T20, he might include young Rishabh Pant who has been warming the bench. He is the only player in the squad who has not had a game in the entire series and considering the potential that he boasts off – it is time he gets the nod. The rest of the team looks set to remain the same. What will be interesting to see is on a slow wicket who partners wrist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav in the spin department. However, what India must also keep in mind is not be complacent and finish the series on a high. And for that, the batting unit comprising of Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni must bat sensibly and then launch their trademark attack on the bowlers.

Meanwhile, the pitch will most likely be the same on which the 5th ODI was played. Hence, it might remain slow. So the spinners in both the sides might have a crucial role to play. Ultimately whichever handles the pressure of the shortest format will prevail.

