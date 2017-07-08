India vs West Indies T20I, Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India meet West Indies in the only T20I at Sabina Park on Sunday. India meet West Indies in the only T20I at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Virat Kohli-led Indian team have already clinched the five-match ODI series 3-1 against West Indies after winning the fifth and final ODI by 8 wickets to register third consecutive ODI series victory against Carribean side. The Men in Blue would now be up against the West Indies in the only T20I at Sabina Park on Sunday.

When is the T20I match between India and West Indies?

India and West Indies will meet in the T20I in Jamaica. The T20I will be played on Sunday, July 9, 2017.

What time is the T20I match between India and West Indies?

The T20I match between India and West Indies begins at 9:00 PM IST (Sunday evening). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of live action. Before that, you may tune in on Sony Six and Ten Sports for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the T20I match between India and West Indies being played?

The T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at the Sabina Park in Kingston. The weather forecast in the city says that it will cloudy throughout with heavy rain in the evening.

How do I follow the T20I match between India and West Indies live?

The T20I match between India and West Indies can be streamed live on SonyLIV. The match will telecast on Ten 1 HD, Ten 3, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on Indianexpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

