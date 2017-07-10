India vs West Indies: Evin Lewis second century against India guides West Indies to win

West Indies beat India by 9 wickets after Evin Lewis’s unbeaten 125. (Source: AP) West Indies beat India by 9 wickets after Evin Lewis’s unbeaten 125. (Source: AP)

Evin Lewis now has 225 runs at the same average against India in T20 internationals. He also has two centuries, highest number of sixes by a player in the format and highest individual score against India. To top it all, he now has the highest individual score by a player in T20 internationals.

The West Indies opener played stunning innings of 125 runs for West Indies in the only T20I against India at Kingston to guide his team to a nine-wicket win with nine balls remaining by chasing down 191 runs in 18.3 overs.

