India vs West Indies: Evin Lewis second century against India guides West Indies to win

Evin Lewis played stunning innings of 125 runs for West Indies in the only T20I against India at Kingston to guide his team to a nine-wicket win with nine balls remaining by chasing down 191 runs in 18.3 overs.

Published:July 10, 2017 1:10 am
india vs west indies, ind vs wi, evin lewis, virat kohli West Indies beat India by 9 wickets after Evin Lewis’s unbeaten 125. (Source: AP)
Evin Lewis now has 225 runs at the same average against India in T20 internationals. He also has two centuries, highest number of sixes by a player in the format and highest individual score against India. To top it all, he now has the highest individual score by a player in T20 internationals.

