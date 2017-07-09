India vs West Indies T20 Live Score: India bat as West Indies win toss, elect to field; Kuldeep debuts

India vs West Indies T20 Live Score: India square-off against West Indies. (Source: AP) India vs West Indies T20 Live Score: India square-off against West Indies. (Source: AP)

After winning the one-day international series 3-1, India will look to win the one-off T20 international. But, it won’t be easy as West Indies have recalled their top names for this match. Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Samuel Badree are in the West Indies squad for this match and we may see a different side. For India, it’s a team similar to the one-day squad that played the five-match series. This will the final game of the tour and India will like to end the tour with a win before they go for a long break. Catch the India vs West Indies T20 Live Score and Live Updates from IND vs WI T20 here

India vs West Indies T20 Live Score: West Indies win toss and elect to field against India in the only T20I. India have handed debut to Kuldeep Yadav. West Indies have their full strength team. Hardik Pandya was originally in the team list but he was injured during warm-ups

Playing XI for India: S Dhawan, V Kohli (c), R Pant, D Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), K Jadhav, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, K Yadav, M Shami, B Kumar

Playing XI for West Indies: C Gayle, E Lewis, C Walton (wk), M Samuels, K Pollard, R Powell, C Brathwaite (c), S Narine, S Badree, J Taylor, K Williams

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd