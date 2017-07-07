Latest News
India vs West Indies stats: Virat Kohli continues to hit tons, break records

India (3-1) have recorded their third successive series triumph in the Caribbean. They had won 2-1 in 2009 and 3-2 in 2011. Overall, India have won seven consecutive series vs West Indies in ODIs since January 2007 - home and away.

Virat Kohli, India vs West Indies, Indian Express Virat Kohli, with 18 hundreds in 102 innings in chases has set a record, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s feat of 17 in 232 innings. (Source: AP)
India sealed another ODI series win after they defeated West Indies in the fifth and last ODI of the five-match series. The Virat Kohli-led side grabbed the series by 3-1. Riding on Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 111 and Dinesh Karthik’s 50*, India won the match by 7 wickets. This is India third successive series triumph in the Caribbean on the trot.

Statistical highlights of the fifth and final One-day International between India and the West Indies in Kingston.

# India (3-1) have recorded their third successive series triumph in the Caribbean. They had won 2-1 in 2009 and 3-2 in 2011.

# Overall, India have won seven consecutive series vs West Indies in ODIs since January 2007 – home and away.

# India’s eight-wicket triumph is their biggest victory- margin vs West Indies at Kingston in ODIs.

# Virat Kohli enjoys winning percent of 75.86 as captain in ODIs – 22 wins, seven losses and one no-result match out of 30 contested. Among the Indian captains with at least seven matches, his success percent is the highest.

# West Indies have lost four matches by eight-wicket margins at Kingston – two to South Africa and one each to Australia and India.

# Jason Holder became the second West Indian captain to win all five tosses in an ODI series/competition. Richie Richardson had accomplished the distinction in the CAB Jubilee (Hero Cup) in 1993-94 on Indian soil.

# Shai Hope has posted two fifty-plus innings in a series for the first time – 81 at Port of Spain on June 23 and 51 at Kingston on July 6 – both in the just concluded series vs India.  He was the only West Indian batsman to register 50-plus scores in the series.

# For the sixth time in ODIs and the third time vs West Indies, Mohammed Shami has captured four wickets in an innings.  His figures of 4 for 48 are his best in 12 matches under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

# Virat Kohli, with his fourth hundred at Kingston, has emulated the tallies of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli – the most in ODIs involving India and West Indies.

# Kohli remains the only batsman to have averaged sixty- plus in ODIs involving India and West Indies (minimum ten innings) – his tally being 1387 in 27 matches.

# Kohli has got his 23rd Man of the Match award in ODIs. His tally is exceeded only by three Indians – Sachin Tendulkar (62), Sourav Ganguly (31) and Yuvraj Singh (27).

# Kohli, with 18 hundreds in 102 innings in chases has set a record, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s feat of 17 in 232 innings.

# Just two batsmen have registered more hundreds in a winning cause than Kohli’s tally of 24 – Tendulkar (33) and Ricky Ponting (25).

# Also, his overall tally of 28 hundreds in ODIs has been exceeded by two players – Tendulkar (49) and Ponting (30).

# Dinesh Karthik (50 not out) has posted his eighth fifty in ODIs – his fourth against the West Indies.

# India have won all eight matches when Karthik registered a fifty.

# Karthik and Kohli were involved in an unbroken third- wicket partnership of 122 – the last instance when they were associated in a match-winning stand was – 92 for the third wicket vs West Indies at Johannesburg in the ICC Champions Trophy on September 30, 2009.

# Ajinkya Rahane’s tally of 336 (ave.67.20) is a record by an Indian batsman vs West Indies in a bilateral series, surpassing the 312 (ave.52.00) in seven matches in India in 2002-03.

# Rahane became the third Indian opener to manage 300 runs or more in a bilateral series away from home. He has joined Rohit Sharma (441 at an average of 110.25 in five matches in Australia in 2015-16 and Sachin Tendulkar (374 at an average of 53.42 in seven matches in England in 2007).

