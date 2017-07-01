India vs West Indies, Stats: MS Dhoni third batsman to have played 70 unbeaten innings

MS Dhoni became the first Indian to hit 200 sixes in the 50-overs format. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni became the first Indian to hit 200 sixes in the 50-overs format. (Source: AP)

Team India continues to replicate its Test success in the limited overs format. With the 93-run win over West Indies in the third ODI of the five-match series, the Virat Kohli-led side has recorded their third biggest win in terms of runs over West Indies in the Caribbean – their largest being by 105 runs at Port of Spain in the second ODI.

# MS Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 78, where he became the first Indian to hit 200 sixes in the 50-overs format. Also, it is his second highest score vs West Indies in ODIs. Former Indian skipper got his sixth Man of the Match award as a player. He has now played 70 unbeaten innings, only Shaun Pollock and Chaminda Vaas who have more.

# India’s 251 is now their highest total in ODIs at North Sound, Antigua, surpassing the 228/7 against West Indies on June 11, 2011.

# Playing his third one-dayer, Kuldeep Yadav (3/41) produced his best bowling figures. Meanwhile, R Ashwin (3/28) has become the 13th Indian bowler to complete 150 wickets in ODIs.

# Shai Hope and Kyle Hope became the fourth brother pairing to play for the West Indies in the limited overs format. The first three being Marlon and Robert Samuels, Dwayne and Darren Bravo and Fidel and Pedro Collins.

# Indian opener Ajinkya Rahane has posted three straight fifty-plus innings for the second time in his ODI career. Before his excellent innings of 72, he had recorded 62 and 103 in the first two ODIs. He had scored 87 against South Africa at Mumbai on October 25, 2015; 89 at Brisbane on January 15, 2016 & 50 at Melbourne on January 17, 2016 – both vs Australia in consecutive innings.

# With the dismissal of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Jason Holder became the third West Indian captain to complete 50 wickets or more in ODIs – the first two being Vivian Richards (64) and Dwayne Bravo (53).

(With inputs from PTI)

