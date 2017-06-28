Shikhar Dhawan posts inside video of India’s gym session

India is presently in West Indies for bilateral series. India is presently in West Indies for bilateral series.

The young Indian team is known for their athleticism in the cricket field and their almost meticulous focus on fitness. Skipper Virat Kohli has been one cricketer around the globe who is looked upto by many as a role model as far as the fitness and workout is concerned.

But it’s not just Kohli who emphasises on being fit, but other Indian cricketers too focus on this regime. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently uploaded a video on his Instagram account captioned, “Off day or not , training is alwys on with fun !! 😀💪🏼👍🏼

The Virat Kohli-led team is presently playing a bilateral series against West Indies in Carribean islands. The first match of the five-match series was washed away while India registered a win by 105 runs in the second. Apart from five ODIs, the Men in Blue will also play a T20I on the tour.

India have rested opener Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah while Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant have been included in the squad. Kuldeep went on to make his ODI debut in the first match and the Chinaman bowler now has a total of 3 wickets in 2 matches.

Kohli’s side have gone into this series after losing the final of recently concluded Champions Trophy 2017 at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan while West Indies ended their three-match ODI bilateral series against Afghanistan 1-1. They lost the first match while won the second and the third clash was washed away due to rain.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd