India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan experiences rare failure with bat

Shikhar Dhawan was undone for 2 by Cummins. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan was undone for 2 by Cummins. (Source: AP)

The moment Shikhar Dhawan walks out in the middle, he is expected to produce something incredible from his willow and the expectations are justified after the kind of show he has been putting in the past couple of months.

But Dhawan on Friday experienced a rare failure with the bat when he was dismissed for 2 against West Indies in the third ODI in Antigua while trying to go for an uppercut on a short delivery from Miguel Cummins but only managed to give a catch to Roston Chase at third man position.

The left-handed opening batsman put on a fascinating show in the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2017. India though lost the final against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval but Dhawan’s sublime form anchored the Men in Blue to wins in the tournament earlier. The 31-year-old runs tally of 338 runs included two half-centuries and a hundred along with scores of 46 and 21 in the process.

The Indian opener then carried his form on the tour of West Indies where he smashed 87 in the first match before it washed away due to rain while scored 63 in the second in which India went on to register a victory by 105 runs eventually.

India are touring West Indies for a five-match ODI series and a T20I. Virat Kohli’s troops took the 1-0 lead against the Carribean side after the conclusion of the second match. India would now be looking to carry on with their form against Jason Holder’s side while West Indies would be seeking to turn fortunes for themselves. The hosts came into the series after ending their three-match series against Afghanistan at 1-1.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav.

