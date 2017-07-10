India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant’s struggle in middle hampers India’s flourish

Rishabh Pant had an impressive IPL for the Delhi Daredevils. Rishabh Pant had an impressive IPL for the Delhi Daredevils.

After a long wait in the Carribean islands, young Rishabh Pant was finally handed a place in the side. However, the youngster failed to make much use of the chance and ended up with a painstaking innings of 38 from 35 balls. While the scorecard might show that he had a strike rate of a tad above 100 at the end of his innings, but at one point Pant was visibly struggling to raise it above 70.

Pant came into bat at number three after the fall of Virat Kohli and had the perfect situation to settle in and build an innings. But he started to struggle from the word go. The Windies bowlers also made it tough for the youngster by bowling a nagging line and length. Samuel Badree and Sunil Narine were economical in particular and did not allow him to settle in.

Pant’s struggle in the middle also led to fellow teammate Dinesh Karthik taking more risks and ultimately loosing his wickets.

It may be recalled here that Rishabh Pant comes on the back of a good run of form in the IPL where he played for the Delhi Darevils. He also made his debut recently in the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, India could not capitalise on a good platform laid by Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan and managed only 190 runs from 20 overs for the loss of six wickets. The opening pair of Kohli and Dhawan shared 64-run stand in just 5.3 overs.

