India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja enjoys bike ride in Antigua

The Indian team is touring West Indies for a five-match ODI series and T20I and the Virat Kohli-led side have taken a 1-0 lead after the two matches. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who hasn’t been a part of playing XI yet on this tour is busy with some different activities and he was spotted having a round of cycling.

India are playing this bilateral series after losing the final of the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2017at the hands of Pakistan at the Oval. Kohli’s men faced a thumping defeat by 180 runs in the final match while Pakistan bagged their maiden Champions Trophy title win.

On the other hand, West Indies came into the series after drawing a three-match bilateral series against Afghanistan 1-1. They lost the first game while won the second and the third one ended in a draw.

India made a couple of changes in the squad for the limited-overs series against West Indies as they included Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant in the squad for touring West Indies and instead rested opener Rohit Sharma.

Kuldeep has donned made ODI debut for India in the first match of the series and has so far scalped three wickets. Pant is yet to make a debut for India in the ODI format.

