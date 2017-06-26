India vs West Indies: From electric fast behind the stumps, MS Dhoni goes really slow, watch video

MS Dhoni was involved in two stumpings during India’s second ODI match against West Indies. MS Dhoni was involved in two stumpings during India’s second ODI match against West Indies.

Known for the safest and the quickest hands behind the wickets, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni didn’t need to be his usual flashy and electric self behind the stumps during the second ODI against West Indies on Sunday. India took 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series with debutant Kuldeep Yadav leading India’s bowling attack with his decisive bowling.

The left-arm bowler scalped wickets of West Indies opener Shai Hope, Evin Lewis and Jason Holder, repeating his Test debut feat against Australia. As the inexperienced young West Indies squad found it difficult to read Kuldeep’s bowling, West Indies skipper became a victim of Dhoni’s masterclass behind the stumps.

The right-handed batsman Holder came down the pitch to go for a lofted shot, but misread the delivery. As Dhoni did the rest to complete the dismissal. With Holder back in the hut, the game was in India’s control.

Earlier, Dhoni caught opener Kieran Powell off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over while Evin Lewis was the other victim who was dismissed in a similar manner, becoming Kuldeep’s second wicket in his first match.

Dhoni, who trails Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most stumpings in ODI career, is now four stumpings away of becoming the fastest to complete 100 stumping mark. Currently, former Sri Lankan skipper holds the record for most number of stumpings (99), which he achieved in 404 one-day international matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd