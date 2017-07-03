Latest News
  • India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni scores slowest 50 by an Indian in 16 years

India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni scores slowest 50 by an Indian in 16 years

MS Dhoni's 50 against West Indies in the fourth ODI is the slowest half-century by an Indian in ODIs in the last 16 years. Dhoni;s effort went in vain as West Indies won the match by 11 runs.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 3, 2017 8:19 am
india vs west indies, ms dhoni, ms dhoni slowest 50, dhoni 50, As wickets fell around him and the run-rate kept creeping higher, it looked increasingly as if the match needed a typical MS Dhoni finish. (Source: AP)
Related News

It was the 46th over of the fourth One-Day International between West Indies and India in Antigua. Kesrick Williams was the bowler and MS Dhoni took a single off the first ball of the over to bring up his 50. It came off 108 balls, making it the slowest 50 of his career. India had surprisingly faltered while chasing down a meager target of 189 set by the opposition but Dhoni’s presence was one that brought a sense of calm to the proceedings.

It is the slowest half-century scored by any Indian in ODIs in 16 years. On a pitch that was described by Virat Kohli as two paced, Dhoni was unable to find the gaps or time his shots well enough. As wickets fell around him and the run-rate kept creeping higher, it looked increasingly as if the match needed a typical MS Dhoni finish.

It was partly due to the low target and the presence of Dhoni that India didn’t look like they would go on to lose the match. It came to a point when India needed 14 runs off the last seven balls with the former captain facing the last delivery of the 48th over. Kuldeep Yadav, batting for the very first time in ODI cricket, was at the other end which. Instead of going for the single and pinning himself to tame the last-over heat, Dhoni went for the big one. He couldn’t get enough distance on it and went straight down the throat of Alzarri Joseph at long-on. The West Indies fans who came to the stadium possibly after hearing news if their team actually winning, cheered as if the match was over right there. It didn’t take long for that to happen though as India were all out for 178 in 49.4 overs, 11 runs short of the target.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

The (coach selection) interview will be held on July 10 in Mumbai 