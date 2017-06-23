India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni gives pep talk to Rishabh Pant, see pic

The left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant is seen as MS Dhoni’s successor. (Source: BCCI) The left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant is seen as MS Dhoni’s successor. (Source: BCCI)

After suffering an 180-run defeat to Pakistan in the final of Champions Trophy and the recent Kohli-Kumble controversy, team India will try to move on as they play a five-match ODI series against West Indies. With all their departments clicking, middle orders performance continues to be an area of concern for the Virat Kohli-led side.

With in-form Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah rested for the West Indies tour, youngster Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav have been included in the 15-man squad. Pant, who is yet to make his ODI debut, was seen taking some expertise from the senior wicketkeeper-batsman. The 19-year old Pant, known for his hard-hitting capability, is seen as Dhoni’s successor after the World Cup-winning captain decides to hang his gloves and bid adieu to the international cricket.

Pant has been included in the squad after his outstanding performance with the bat at the domestic level. The left-handed batsman, who represents Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, took the cricket world by storm during the tenth edition of the tournament where he scored 366 runs in 14 innings.

Veterans Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni who are supposed to play lead roles are now seen to play cameos. After India’s failure in the chase in the final at the Oval, Yuvraj and Dhoni’s performance with the bat has come under scrutiny. With the 2019 World Cup just two years away, former skipper Rahul Dravid has also suggested the selection panel to start thinking of teams future beyond the two senior players.

