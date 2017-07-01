India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni becomes the first Indian batsman to hit 200 sixes in ODIs

MS Dhoni played a fluent knock of 78 against West Indies on Friday. (Source: Reuters) MS Dhoni played a fluent knock of 78 against West Indies on Friday. (Source: Reuters)

If there is one player who has taken ODI cricket by storm in the modern era then that is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. With more than 9000 runs in nearly 300 matches, MS Dhoni has carved out his own niche in international cricket. However, he added one more feather to his cap on Friday when he became the first Indian batsman to hit more than 200 sixes in ODI cricket. Renowned for his hard-hitting prowess MS Dhoni showed the world what he is capable of when he smashed a huge six to bring up the milestone in the first innings of the 3rd ODI. Currently, in international cricket, he has now hit 322 sixes and stands fifth on the all-time list.

However, in recent times questions have been raised on his current batting form but on Friday he answered his critics with a gritty knock of 78 of 79 balls. His innings though did feature a couple of high flying shots. In fact, it was MS Dhoni’s 78 Off 79 Balls which took India to a respectable total of 251/4 in their full quota of 50 overs.

Ever since Dhoni has given up his captaincy he has started playing more freely. This was acknowledged by his skipper Virat Kohli as well. Even statistics reveal a similar picture – In 2017, after giving up on his captaincy, Dhoni averages 55 and has a strike rate of 100.61.

However, the criticism still hasn’t died down. During the recently concluded IPL, former captain Sourav Ganguly had said in an interview to India Today, “I am not too sure if Dhoni is a good T20 player. He is a champion ODI player but when it comes to T20 cricket, in 10 years, he has got one fifty and that’s not the best record.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke also said, “Dhoni has to score runs for himself. As a professional, he has to,” Clarke told India Today.

